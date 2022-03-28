Thibodaux student charged after being accused of bringing 1 pound of marijuana to school

Items seized from the drug bust.

A Thibodaux High School student is facing felony charges after police found a large amount of marijuana and ammunition in his car on Monday, authorities said.

The 18-year-old is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a drug-free zone, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department conducted a routine search Monday at the high school at 1355 Tiger Drive when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside a vehicle, authorities said.

More: Police arrest Houma man suspected of dealing drugs, including heroin, meth and fentanyl

After the student unlocked his car for school administrators, authorities found two backpacks containing over a pound of suspected marijuana combined, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies also found items associated with selling drugs.

The student was found to be in possession of 1.15 pounds of marijuana, $350 in cash and ammunition for a 9mm firearm including a drum-style magazine, authorities said.

The student was taken into custody and was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he was later released Monday after posting $6,100 bail.

Also: 'It's terrible out there': Drug overdose deaths increase in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Following the incident, schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said school officials will continue working with law enforcement agencies to keep drugs out of schools.

“The Lafourche Parish School Districts’ partnership with our local law enforcement allows us to identify and remove anyone that violates the law while on campus,” Martin said. “We will continue to actively investigate and discipline anyone found to be in violation of the law or our standards of conduct. We are committed to ensuring that our schools always remain places where all students feel safe and welcome.”

The incident remains under investigation.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Thibodaux student charged after being accused of bringing 1 pound of marijuana to school