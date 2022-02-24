A Thibodaux woman was arrested after authorities said she stole over half a million dollars from her employer in Schriever.

Christina Percle Adams, 32, is charged with theft over $500,000, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

She had worked as an officer manager since 2018 at a Schriever company, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint earlier this month from the company’s owner who found several discrepancies in the business accounts.

Adams was responsible for managing the accounts for all the company's businesses, authorities said. Investigators discovered large amounts of money missing from every business account.

Documents showed several non-related business charges on company credit cards and money transfers that included personal vacations, paying vehicle notes and utility bills, buying jewelry and gambling, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Adams was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where she was released after posting $120,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Thibodaux woman accused of stealing half a million dollars from local company