Thibodaux woman arrested in connection with shooting death of 15-year-old boy, police say

A 39-year-old Thibodaux woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, police said.

Talisha Duncan was taken into custody Friday at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, the agency said in a news release.

The charge came after investigators learned of evidence that Duncan had knowledge of or involvement with the crime after it was committed, Thibodaux Police said. She was being held at the Lafourche Parish jail on a $150,000 bond.

Duncan is the third person arrested in connection with the murder of Jairen Cole, who was found shot about 6 p.m. Sept. 10 inside a home in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue, police said. Cole, who was from Assumption Parish, was rushed to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans but died en route.

Three days later, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with Cole's death, Thibodaux Police said.

The next day, Thibodaux Police arrested a 12-year-old boy on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Both are in the Lafourche Parish juvenile detention center awaiting court proceedings.

"The incident still remains under investigation and investigators are not ruling out future arrests," Thibodaux Police said Friday. "Suspected motive is still being withheld at this time in [an] attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly."

Police ask anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Thibodaux Police arrest third suspect in 15-year-old boy's murder