Thick black smoke from large grass fire blankets I-435 on Kansas City’s south side

Thick black smoke billowing from a large grass fire cut visibility and caused traffic to back up Friday afternoon along Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s south side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 1 p.m. along westbound I-435 near Blue River Road, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Multiple fire crew were battling to bring the fire under control, Hopkins said. High winds were making it difficult. The fire involved a large area from east of Blue River Road to 103rd.

Firefighters from seven pumpers, two brush trucks and an aerial ladder truck were on scene battle the blaze shortly after 3 p.m., according to PulsePoint, an app that allows people to view calls that firefighters and emergency medical services have responded to.

In addition to the winds, access to the fire was an issue firefighters were facing.

No injuries were reported and no houses were currently threatened by the fire, Hopkins said.

Because of the dense smoke, traffic was backing up in the area and fire officials were advising drivers to avoid the area or plan on long delays.

Because of the high winds on Friday, people were advised to avoid any burning, including grills and fire pits, Hopkins said.