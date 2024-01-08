Thick Fog Descends Over Houston

Dense fog descended across the Houston, Texas, area on Saturday, January 6, prompting warnings to motorists to take extra care while driving as visibility dropped to less than 1 mile in some areas.

This footage from StormChaserHTX shows some of the thick fog on the roads in the city that day.

Sunday brought calmer, sunnier weather to Houston, but inclement weather was expected to return on Monday evening with a line of thunderstorms rolling through southeast Texas, the National Weather Service said. Credit: StormChaserHTX via Storyful