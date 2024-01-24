Thick Fog Lowers Visibility on Texas Roads

Visibility in parts of Texas fell to one quarter mile or less on Tuesday, January 23, due to dense fog.

The National Weather Service in Midland said this fog was expected to “linger through much of the night and may last until mid-morning tomorrow,” resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

An hazardous weather outlook was also still in place as of Tuesday.

Footage from X user @AnnHd04 shows thick fog wrapping Highway 180 between Arson and Hermleigh, Texas. Credit: @AnnHd04 via Storyful