‘Thick residue accumulation’ found in restaurant kitchen: Triangle sanitation scores (Feb. 13)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Feb. 7-13.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 95 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 7-13.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

The Starbar (1731 Trawick Rd. #105 in Raleigh) received a score of 85% during an inspection on Feb. 8.

The restaurant was in violation of 24 standards. Of these, eight were considered critical violations.

Violations included numerous areas with thick residue and build-up, including a large table-mount can opener with “thick residue accumulation on the blade,” heavy residue and debris accumulation along the racks in the walk-in cooler and dust, debris and residue accumulation throughout the facility along floors, walls, ceiling vents and stained ceiling tiles.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 92.5% in May 2023 and June 2022.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 34 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 7-13.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 14 restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 7-13.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that seven restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 7-13.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that nine restaurant inspections were completed Feb. 7-13.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

