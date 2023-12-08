Thief allegedly caught red-handed selling stove stolen from Roseville home, sheriff says

A suspect was caught red-handed after Placer County sheriff’s deputies accused him of stealing an electric stove from a new Roseville home and then selling it on social media.

The 42-year-old man’s burning desire led to him allegedly stealing a Whirlpool electric stove from a neighborhood on Tiller Way, according to a social media post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. They spotted the man driving away with the stove strapped inside a car’s trunk last week, deputies said.

The case heated up when detectives found the household item being sold on social media, deputies said. They contacted the suspect to buy the stove and found poking out from the same vehicle seen in the security footage, deputies said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office added the incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when buying items online and to research the legitimacy of items and sellers.

“Also, if you ever notice something suspicious don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement,” the news release said.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 8 after he was charged Nov. 30. He faces burglary and vandalism charges of more than $400, court records show.