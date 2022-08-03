Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses.

On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and stole electronics.

On July 5, the same man was caught on camera trying to break into Mariscos La Riviera, but never got in.

The suspect in both cases was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

