Thief climbs through drive-thru window, cracks Taco Bell safe in Lake Wylie, SC

More than $1,700 was stolen from a South Carolina Taco Bell safe after someone apparently smashed the drive-thru window to get into the restaurant, officials said.

The theft was reported Wednesday morning at the restaurant off S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie, a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report showed.

S.C. 49 connects North Carolina and South Carolina at the Buster Boyd Bridge that spans Lake Wylie. The area is west of the North Carolina state line.

An employee starting work around 7 a.m., Wednesday told responding deputies he found the drive-thru window was smashed and the safe was broken into and ajar, the report stated.

At least $1,700 was reported stolen, the report said.

Detectives and forensic deputies went to the restaurant, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Deputies are also seeking video surveillance footage from the scene.

No arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon.