Thief dressed as UPS worker steals from safe and piggybank after tying up grandparents, grandkids

An armed thief dressed as a UPS delivery person forced himself into a New York City apartment Monday and demanded a couple and their grandchildren bind themselves with zip ties, according to police.

The thief, with the help of another man, made off with two iPhones, an iPad, personal documents and $7,500 in cash swiped from a safe and a piggy bank, according to the New York City Police Department.

Video released by police shows the man knock on an apartment door in the Bronx. He is holding a box and wearing a brown knit hat with big block letters that read "UPS."

When a 60-year-old woman answered the door, the thief pushed inside and said he had a revolver in the faux package, police said. Another man also entered the apartment, and at gunpoint, the pair demanded the woman, her 63-year old husband and their 8-year-old and 6-year-old grandchildren "use zip ties to bind themselves," police said.

The thieves ransacked the apartment, and fled. The couple and children were not injured, police said.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects.