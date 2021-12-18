Thief fired gun at pursuing homeowner during South Kitsap car chase

A 28-year-old Key Peninsula man is accused of shooting from a stolen truck during a car chase late last month that started when a homeowner caught a car prowler in the driveway of his South Kitsap residence.

Dillon Joseph Peterson, who is awaiting trial in Mason County Superior Court on felonies including stolen car and eluding police charges, was booked Thursday into the Kitsap County Jail and now faces new charges in Kitsap County Superior Court for drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Court records say Peterson has two additional pending felony cases, another example of a recent trend where people are being accused of serious crimes while free on low or zero bail and awaiting trial on other crimes. Court records from Mason County say Peterson was released in August on $5,000 bail.

In Peterson’s new case, at about 3:17 a.m. on Nov. 27, an Olalla man living about a half-mile north of the Pierce County line woke up to find a person inside his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

The homeowner went outside to confront the prowler, who was joined by another suspect, and tried to use his truck to block in the thief's truck, which was reported stolen. The suspects rammed into the homeowner’s vehicle and drove away. The homeowner gave chase.

While driving on Peacock Hill Avenue into Pierce County and approaching 155th Street Court NW, video taken by the homeowner shows the driver of the stolen truck fire a gun five times toward the pursuing homeowner, a Kitsap County sheriff's detective wrote in court documents. Four 9 mm shell casings were later recovered from the area. The homeowner was not hit by the bullets.

The one-and-a-half-mile chase ended when the thieves crashed the stolen truck near 144th Street and fled on foot.

In the back of the stolen truck the detective found two packages addressed to Peterson’s Lakebay residence. At first, the detective suspected Peterson may have been a victim of mail theft but wrote in court documents that he then discovered Peterson had eight previous felony convictions, other pending cases and had been named as a suspect in recent vehicle prowls and stolen car cases.

By tracing another piece of stolen mail found in the suspect’s stolen truck to a Gig Harbor man, the detective obtained security footage of a burglary at another Gig Harbor house which appeared to show Peterson.

The detective showed the footage to the homeowner who had chased the car prowler who said he was 85% sure it was the same person, according to court documents.

