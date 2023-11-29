Thief hid in St. Petersburg antique shop until closing, then stole $18K in stuff

St. Petersburg police are trying to identify a man who hid in an antique shop until after it closed, then crawled around the store and stole items valued at about $18,000.

The incident occurred on Nov. 11 at Andrea and Friends Antique Mall, 2400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Police said the man hid in the business until it closed at 5 p.m., then emerged and started collecting items to steal, including sterling silver plates, bowls, silverware, cups and serving pieces. He also stole vintage fountain pens, police said.

Much of the caper was captured on surveillance video, which was released by police on Wednesday.

Police said the man is white, about 55 to 65 years old and stands about 6 feet tall. They also described him as having a heavy build, being bow-legged and said he “walks with a distinctive waddle.”

He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black baseball cap with a USF Bulls logo, tan cargo pants, a white and gray plaid short-sleeve shirt and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.