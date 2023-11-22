Thief nabs $12,000 in tools from homeless housing
Police are searching for the thieves who got away with $12,000 worth of tools from an organization who provides housing to families experiencing homelessness.
Police are searching for the thieves who got away with $12,000 worth of tools from an organization who provides housing to families experiencing homelessness.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for winter DIY projects.
The Meta Content Library and Content Library API tools will share real-time information about user-generated content.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.
If you miss the holiday shipping deadline, send someone an e-gift card. The post The 50+ best e-gift cards that make great last-minute gifts appeared first on In The Know.
Streaming subscriptions are only getting more expensive, but Black Friday deals are bringing some of the prices down.
Tesla's Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund investor, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor as of January 1, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."
Are you ready for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report Tuesday after the bell.
At an RM Sotheby’s auction during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, the first Mercedes in which Lewis Hamilton won a grand prix sold for $18.8 million.
Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.
Anthropic launched Claude 2.1 today. The latest version of the ChatGPT rival boosts its context window (the amount of information it can parse in a given request) to 200,000 tokens, allowing you to paste the entirety of Homer’s The Odyssey for AI analysis.
AutoZone alerted authorities on Tuesday that it had been a victim of the Clop ransomware gang's MOVEit attacks earlier this year.
The driver of a Tesla Model X lost control, hit several stationary objects, flew over a pool, and crashed into a kitchen. No one was injured.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.
The White House condemned the launch.
Willie Hernández blossomed into a superstar closer with the Tigers.
Get a new suitcase before all that holiday travel.