A thief in the night

Jun. 18—Authorities are searching for an unidentified male following a break-in at Geri's Market in Lebanon. The store sits on the southeast corner of the intersection between Castle Heights Avenue and Leeville Pike.

According to a report from the Lebanon Police Department, the individual suspected for the break-in arrived at the store on Thursday around 3 a.m.

The report indicated that the suspected individual "broke through the glass door," which is at the front of the store. Once inside, the individual can be seen removing the ATM from the business.

Based on video surveillance obtained by the Lebanon Police Department, the individual is believed to be a white male.

The suspect was driving a black, Dodge Ram single-cab truck. The report described the truck as having chrome features. Additionally, the words "Harley Davidson" can be seen on the windshield of the truck.

There was also a Harley Davidson logo sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspect, vehicle, or burglary is asked to contact Det. Justin Sandefur with the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4322 or justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.