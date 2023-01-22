Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported.

“For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”

Noting the poop could contain the thief’s DNA, police said the burglar made a second error by merging the stolen iPad’s Apple account with their personal account.

“Needless to say, we do not see a lengthy or prosperous criminal career in the field of hacking for the suspect,” police said.

Officers invited the accused thief to surrender — after washing their hands.

Tukwila is a city of 21,000 people between Seattle and Tacoma.

She’s a serial public pooper, MA cops say. Lawyer calls her a ‘pillar of the community’

Someone is pooping inside cars at auto shops, and Michigan police think that stinks

Someone pooped 'daily' at school football field. It was this superintendent, NJ cops say