Thief pretended to be maintenance worker after waking up teen while breaking into DeKalb apartment

A DeKalb County woman is fearing for her safety after she says a man posing as a maintenance worker broke into her home while she slept just a few feet away.

Nina Alford told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that she and her 13-year-old son were asleep inside their home at the Avana City North apartments early Thursday morning. She says her son woke up and found a man looking around the apartment.

“When he woke up, he said the guy saw him sit up. That’s when he came by his room and said, ‘Hey, I’m done,’” Alford said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alford says she had not requested any repairs. The apartment manager confirmed to Alford that they had not sent anyone to her apartment.

After the man left, she noticed her purse had been turned inside out and her credit cards, debit cards and car keys were gone.

“I was scared, I was disturbed, I was angry. He spoke to my son, so I had a range of emotions,” she described. “I’m super angry.”

Shortly after he left, Alford got an alert that someone tried using her debit card at a nearby store.

TRENDING STORIES:

She says detectives told her that she was far from the thief’s only victim.

Alford also told Channel 2 Action News that detectives called her on Friday night and told her that they had arrested the suspect. Police have not confirmed that arrest.

When asked what’s next for her, Alford shared her plans.

“Moving,” she replied. “I’m not staying over here...I don’t feel safe.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS