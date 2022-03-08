Thief rams pickup into doors of neighborhood market in Tacoma’s North End

Using the rear end of a pickup, a thief rammed into the front doors of a neighborhood market in Tacoma’s North End early Tuesday morning, wrecking the entrance and leaving the store’s owners to pick up the pieces.

Witnesses told police they saw a person run inside the Delightful Neighborhood Market at 4815 N. 45th St. and steal merchandise before driving away, according to Tacoma Police Department. Videos posted to the market’s Instagram page show a trail of damage inside.

“Thankfully neighbors and police were there by the time we arrived,” the Instagram post reads. “We are so bummed, but thankful for how strong this neighborhood is and being so quick to help, even in the middle of the night.”

The store is closed Tuesday, the market said in a comment on the post.

Police responded to the store about 1:21 a.m. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said someone in a red pickup reversed into the entrance, busting down a pair of iron doors.

Haddow said police don’t have a description of the thief. The person left in the truck after taking merchandise. Haddow said damage inside the store made it difficult to know what exactly was taken.

Anyone with information regarding the crime can contact Tacoma Police Department at 253-272-6824.