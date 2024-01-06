Thief River Falls man pleads not guilty to first-degree methamphetamine sales

Jan. 5—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man waived his Thursday, Jan. 4, omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to multiple drug crimes.

David Robert Benson, 32, is charged with first-degree controlled substance sale, first-degree controlled substance possession and conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime. These felony charges each have a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

Benson is also charged with gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in East Grand Forks during January of 2023.

He told law enforcement that

Noah Tyrell Hawkins

had given him methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Benson told police he gave Hawkins a ride to International Falls, Minnesota, recently to deliver approximately one pound of methamphetamine. He said he was paid for the task with cash and methaphetamine, the statement said.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.