Thief River Falls woman accused of intentionally setting her home on fire pleads not guilty to arson

Jul. 11—THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in her home entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, July 11.

Meranda Kae Lindgren, 33, is charged with first-degree arson. If found guilty, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. She has additional ongoing criminal cases, with charges including: terroristic threats, drug possession, assault on a police officer, fleeing a police officer, child endangerment and criminal vehicular operation.

According to an affidavit in Lindgren's arson case, the Thief River Falls Police Department was dispatched to a duplex unit for a possible domestic incident at 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022.

Lindgren told police she and her romantic partner, 41, had been arguing all day. She alleged he threw a laundry hamper at her through a window, which she threw back at him, the affidavit said.

Lindgren said her partner came inside, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, injuring her. He ran off when she called the police, Lindgren said.

When law enforcement struggled to locate her partner, Lindgren expressed fear that he'd come back to attack her again, the affidavit said.

At 1:27 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a residential fire. People were reportedly still inside the home, which officers recognized as Lindgren and her partner's residence.

Police observed smoke rising from the duplex and rolling out of the open front door. People were standing outside, waving their hands in the air, the affidavit said.

When the fire started, residents of the second unit were still inside the duplex, the affidavit said. Law enforcement also believed Lindgren and her children might be inside.

According to a woman who'd been spending the night in the second unit with her parents, there were two loud bangs around 1:20 a.m. When she went outside, she observed smoke coming from Lindgren's unit and called 911, the affidavit said.

Police found Lindgren outside the building, screaming that her dog was still inside, the affidavit said. Her two children were located nearby; one of them was partially undressed.

The fire, which was traced to Lindgren's bedroom, tested positive for an accelerant. However, it could be a false positive caused by flooring adhesive, the affidavit said.

Lindgren told police she'd walked to Pennington Main after another fight with her partner and, when she returned home, there were fire trucks and other emergency vehicles outside.

In the following days, her partner gave a statement to police that varied significantly from Lindgren's. When Lindgren was arrested, her statement also changed multiple times, the affidavit said.

A community member told law enforcement that Lindgren said she and her kids ran out of the house because it was on fire, contradicting Lindgren's statement that she hadn't been home when the fire started.

Lindgren is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 1.