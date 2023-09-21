Thief River Falls woman pleads guilty to second-degree arson

Sep. 20—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Thief River Falls woman

accused of intentionally starting a fire

in her residence changed her plea on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Meranda Kae Lindgren, 34, was charged with first-degree arson in August 2022. The charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

On Tuesday, Lindgren gave an Alford plea — maintaining her innocence, but agreeing there's enough evidence to convict her — to the lesser charge of second-degree arson, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The maximum fine doesn't change.

Lindgren changed her plea because the state and defense reached a plea agreement. The agreement hasn't been filed.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.