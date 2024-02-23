Thief scams UPS driver into handing over $15,000 worth of computer equipment

A Bogart man reported he lost $15,000 worth of computer equipment in an unusual scheme where a UPS driver was stopped by a man during the delivery and was able to convince her he was the intended recipient of the merchandise.

The crime occurred on Feb. 16 at the man’s neighborhood on the Clarke County side of Bogart, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

The report shows the UPS driver was flagged down at the entrance to the neighborhood, where a man in a black Audi SUV with a Florida tag asked for his packages as he was in a hurry and needed the items.

The man provided the UPS driver with his driver’s license picture on his cellphone, according to the report. The license showed the name and address of the intended resident, the UPS driver told police. The picture also looked like the man she was talking to, she reported.

The 61-year-old driver helped load I-pads and keyboards made by Apple into the SUV, and the man drove off.

The victim became aware of the crime when he got a notification from UPS that the merchandise was delivered to his home, according to police.

The victim told the Athens Banner-Herald on Thursday that Apple is assisting in the investigation.

“I’ve done business with Apple for years and never had a single issue until last Friday,” he said.

How the thieves could arrange the scheme by showing up in his neighborhood at the time of delivery and having his information is something that he feels should be investigated.

“How would anybody get the tracking information and know what was in the order,” the 34-year-old businessman said.

“I don’t know how UPS got out of taking it to the actual address. If that’s the case, I can stop any UPS driver and get whatever they’ve got,” he said.

“I still need the I-pads for work,” he said as he ordered the items for the company where he is employed.

Athens-Clarke Police Lt. Jody Thompson said Thursday that the case is still under investigation by a detective.

