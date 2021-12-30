Thief shoots woman after forcing her to withdraw cash from ATMs, Georgia police say

Georgia authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman after kidnapping her and forcing her to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs.

The incident occurred Dec. 30 just before 7:30 a.m. in the city of Decatur, police said in a news release. The woman told officers she was approached by a man who forced her into her car at gunpoint, then demanded she drive to several ATMs in the area and withdraw money from her account.

At their final stop, the man shot the woman in the leg and fled, police said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and was able to drive herself to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551, or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of Atlanta.

