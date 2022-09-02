Thief shot by officer after stabbing person inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say

Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed at least one person at the Mall of Georgia.

Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and starting smashing counters inside the store.

We have multiple crews and NewsChopper 2 at the scene. LIVE coverage NOW on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Gwinnett County police told Johnson the suspect escaped in a car, but an officer shot the suspect at the DSW store outside the mall.

Police have not released the condition of the stabbing victim or the suspect.

Several roads in the area are blocked off as police investigate the shooting and stabbing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS