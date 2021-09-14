Thief in ‘Star Wars’ hoodie steals Bible from 77-year-old in Queens

A criminal in Queens channeled the dark side of the force when he heisted a Bible from a 77-year-old woman in broad daylight, cops said Tuesday.

The robbery, which police said a witness captured on cellphone video, happened at noon Sunday along 36th Ave. near 21st St. in Long Island City.

Footage released by police shows the suspect, wearing shades and a Star Wars hoodie adorned with Darth Vader’s mask, in a tug-of-war with the victim.

“I want money,” the robber told the woman, cops said.

As he pulled on her striped purse, the robber hit the 77-year-old in the face, the video shows. The barefoot woman continued to fight despite stepping out of her sandals during the scuffle.

After a few moments, the thief snatched the purse away as the woman fell into a parking pay station, the video shows. He then fled and vanished on 35th Ave., authorities said.

In addition to the purse, the suspect took the 77-year-old’s Bible, police said.

The woman was left with cuts on her hand, but she declined going to the hospital after being looked over by EMS.

The thief remains on the loose, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 577-TIPS.