Thief steals 95-year-old man’s electric wheelchair from Upper West Side street

A callous crook stole a 95-year-old man’s electric wheelchair from an Upper West Side street while he was at a doctor’s appointment, cops said.

The victim left his $2,750 Pride electric wheelchair on West End Ave. at W. 73rd St. and went inside a medical office building for an appointment about 8 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

When he came back outside, his wheelchair was gone.

Video shows the thief zipping south down West End Ave. in the stolen red wheelchair.

Cops released the video Thursday, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.