Thief steals car with child inside in Manchester, police say; search on for new, gray Lexus

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A car was stolen today with a child inside, Manchester police said.

The child is safe, they said early Monday afternoon. The thief removed the child and took off again.

Police are looking for a gray, 2022 Lexus RX 350, with Connecticut plates, BD96999.

The car was stolen from the Saint Bridget Church and School parking lot at 74 Main St., police said. The thief removed the young passenger and left the child on Summit Street.

The state has been experiencing a rash of car crimes, including thefts of occupied cars.

In July, a car with a 2-year-old inside was stolen from a West Hartford auto body shop. In that case, the thief also removed the child, dropping the toddler off at a pizza shop, police said at the time.

In May, idling cars with children inside were stolen from convenience store parking lots in Wolcott and Waterbury. In the Wolcott incident, one of two children in the back seat was able to jump out and run after the car as it left with his little sister. None of the young passengers in any of the four cases was injured.

Anyone with information about the Lexus or thief is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

Check back for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

