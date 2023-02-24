Thief steals car, fires shots at DeKalb County man, girlfriend says

A neighborhood in Decatur was rattled by gunfire Friday morning.

DeKalb County police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Clifton Farm Drive.

A witness told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that someone broke into and stole her car from her driveway nearby Friday morning.

She said things got violent when her boyfriend spotted the car as he was driving to work.

“It looks like a shot was fired out from the back,” Alanna Williams said, describing the condition of her damaged car on scene.

“My car was stolen from my driveway this morning. My boyfriend was on his way to work. He says he saw the car. The suspect had apparently shot at him, so he shot back.”

TRENDING STORIES:

There were at least three bullet holes in the vehicle.

DeKalb County police said no one was injured but investigators were out collecting evidence trying to connect the dots.

Williams said she is sick of the crime in DeKalb County.

“Earlier this month, my window was broken and somebody broke into my car,” Williams said. “They didn’t actually physically steal my car or anything. It’s been getting a lot worse in Dekalb County.”

IN OTHER NEWS: