Thief steals gold bars, $72k cash in ABQ burglary

Mar. 23—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A thief stole thousands in gold and cash last month during a five minute burglary of a West Side home, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Police are looking for tips in the Feb. 15 burglary that netted $72,000 and five gold bars worth $9,500 from the homeowner's bedroom at a home in the 6700 block of Conrad Ave NW, southwest of Montaño and Unser.

"The unknown subject was in and out of the residence in approximately 5 minutes," the release states.

Security camera footage shows the alleged burglar — donning gloves, a mask and boots — creep up to the home before getting in through a doggie door.