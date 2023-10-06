Thief steals jewelry and more from My Sister's Closet store

Police are looking for a man who broke into My Sister's Closet overnight on Oct. 2 and stole jewelry, designer handbags and other items from the shop.

My Sister's Closet, a nonprofit located at 414 S. College Ave., sells donated used clothing and accessories to support its mission to provide outfits and help for low-income women seeking employment.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, an intruder wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and coat broke a window and entered the store around 10:30 p.m., staying inside several hours.

Besides taking merchandise, the thief smashed display cases and left with a tip jar containing cash. The break-in was discovered about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

