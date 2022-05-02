Thief steals more than $1,000 from well-known south Charlotte restaurant

A thief needed less than a minute to heist more than $1,000 from the Skyland Family Restaurant in south Charlotte last week, the owner said.

Jimmy Kakavitas told Channel 9 an unknown man walked through the doors of the restaurant on South Boulevard last Thursday, grabbed cash from the register and left.

An employee briefly confronted him and the man even bumped into Kakavitas before running out. In all, it took 58 seconds.

Kakavitas said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I don’t want to create no problem, just, I let him go,” he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers came out to investigate, but beyond the suspects description, information is limited.

Customers like Marcene Crawford say they’re shocked this would happen here, a place with more than 30 years of serving the community.

“I hope he don’t do it again, so I’m glad everyone was safe,” she said. “If somebody wants a free meal, this is the place to get it.”

Kakavitas and his family are known for donating meals to people in need, especially around the holidays.

Normally, thousands of people line up for food on Thanksgiving or Christmas, but this year, rising food and operation costs forced Kakavitas to skip the service.

He says all the stolen money would’ve gone a long way toward paying his employees.

“It’s hard to get it back together, we don’t have the help,” Kakavitas said.

He’s hoping police catch the thief, but his compassion still shines through.

“I want to tell him to stop doing this and just ask me next time,” Kakavitas said.

