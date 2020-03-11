Thief stole Girl Scout cookie money and hit mom with car during getaway, DC cops say

Washington D.C. police said a mom was trying to stop a man from stealing her daughters’ Girl Scout cookie money and hit her with a stolen car while making an escape.

Traci Brown, a mother of three, said two of her daughters were selling Girl Scout cookies outside of their home on Monday, WJLA/CNN reported. When she was getting change for customers, she said she saw a man taking money from her minivan.

“I turned around and was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ So, I tried to grab him by his dreadlocks, and they slipped out of my hands,” she told the outlet. “So, I ran around the front of my car and tried to, unfortunately, foolishly, take the money from him.”

Metro police said the thief stole the money from the minivan and told a second suspect “Go, go, go” and “drive, drive,” according to a police incident report. When Brown tried to stop them as they tried to get away, she was hit by the suspects’car.

Police said Brown sustained “minor injuries to the right arm, left and right knees, and lower left leg,” according to the report.

“The kids shouldn’t be seeing stuff like that, and no one should be stealing from the Girl Scouts. This is a charitable organization. It’s not even me or my money,” she said.

Police said $2,000 was stolen and the suspects were last seen in a stolen Hyundai Accent, according to the report. They remain at large, police said.

