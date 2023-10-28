Thief stole over $300,000 worth of items from homes across Orange County
A burglar targeting homes across Orange County and stealing hundreds of thousands worth of valuable items was arrested, authorities announced Friday.
The suspect was only identified as a 42-year-old man with a criminal history, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Over the past 15 months, the suspect was allegedly responsible for stealing over $330,000 worth of items including jewelry, cash and high-end handbags from residents.
He is accused of burglarizing at least 10 homes and was ultimately caught while breaking into a home in Villa Park, authorities said.
The suspect appeared to prefer targeting homes with minimal lighting and heavy shrubbery that provided cover from public eyes.
“This is a good reminder for our community to take a look at your home and identify things you may be able to do to prevent property crime,” authorities said.
Some tips to discourage thieves from targeting your home include:
-Installing light timers
-Installing motion-sensor lighting
-Activating home security systems
-Keeping any bushes, shrubs and greenery well-maintained and trimmed
