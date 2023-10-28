Thief stole over $300,000 worth of items from homes across Orange County

A burglar targeting homes across Orange County and stealing hundreds of thousands worth of valuable items was arrested, authorities announced Friday.

The suspect was only identified as a 42-year-old man with a criminal history, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Over the past 15 months, the suspect was allegedly responsible for stealing over $330,000 worth of items including jewelry, cash and high-end handbags from residents.

He is accused of burglarizing at least 10 homes and was ultimately caught while breaking into a home in Villa Park, authorities said.

The suspect appeared to prefer targeting homes with minimal lighting and heavy shrubbery that provided cover from public eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“This is a good reminder for our community to take a look at your home and identify things you may be able to do to prevent property crime,” authorities said.

A burglar targeting homes across Orange County and stealing over hundreds of thousands worth of valuable items was arrested. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

Some tips to discourage thieves from targeting your home include:

-Installing light timers

-Installing motion-sensor lighting

-Activating home security systems

-Keeping any bushes, shrubs and greenery well-maintained and trimmed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.