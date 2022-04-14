Thief swings hatchet at Sioux Falls man trying to recover stolen bike, police say
The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an incident that saw one man struck and injured with a hatchet after trying to recover his stolen bicycle.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near W. Burnside Street and Frontage Road, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.
Two kids were riding a tandem bike when a man approached them and took it from them. The bike was owned by the kids' 53-year-old neighbor who then confronted the suspect, Clemens said.
More Argus911: 22-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Lincoln County.
After a discussion the suspect swung a hatchet at the 53-year-old man and left the scene, Clemens said.
The bike owner received a minor cut to the hand that needed medical treatment, Clemens said.
Police found the bike a short distance away from where the incident happened but were not able to find the suspect, Clemens said.
Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man hit with hatchet trying to recover stolen bike