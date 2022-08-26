Thief takes car with Odessa girl inside

Aug. 25—A small child is safe despite being inside a vehicle that was stolen early Thursday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a man told officers that he'd left his vehicle running and his daughter inside it at the Chevron at 1601 S. Grant Avenue when a man got into it and left around 7 a.m.

The little girl and the vehicle were located soon after, but the suspect remains at large.

The man was wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-438-8894. It's case number 22-0013266.