Would-be thief throws napkin holder at pizza shop employee, leaves empty handed

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — A Southeast Rochester pizza shop employee was not injured after a person threw a napkin dispenser at them when confronted during an attempted theft.

The Rochester Police Department was called about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, for a report of an attempted theft at Domino's Pizza, 444 Third Ave SE.

A store employee told police he was making a pizza when heard the cash register's bell sound and looked up and saw a man next to the open register, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The employee yelled at the man, who then tried to hide in the restaurant.

When the employee told the man to get out or he'd call the cops, the man reportedly told the employee he would punch him and then smacked the employee's cellphone out of his hand when he took it out to call 911. The man threw a napkin holder at the employee and then left the store. The employee was not injured.

Police said it did not appear the man took any money from the register. He was not found by police and is described a Black man in his mid-20s, about 6'1" and was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black gloves and a gray or black beanie hat.