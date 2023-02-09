Thief wanted for stealing cash, iPads from New York Asian restaurant

[Source]

Police in Whitesboro, New York, are looking for an individual accused of breaking into and stealing from a local Asian restaurant earlier this week.

The incident, which was caught on security cameras, occurred at Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine in Whitestown Plaza at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to WKTV.

Surveillance footage shows a hooded figure swiping the restaurant’s cash register.

The intruder also breaks into the kitchen, taking two iPads.

It is unclear how much the thief managed to steal in cash. Aside from a hooded jacket, they were seen wearing tattered blue jeans and brown work boots, the Daily Sentinel noted.

Karma, which sits at 34 Oriskany Boulevard, was identified by the owners as the affected establishment in a Facebook post.

The owners said people offered to organize a GoFundMe campaign to help, but they politely declined and invited those looking to help to dine instead.

Please consider sharing, liking our page and posts. Share your food experience with your co-workers, family and friends. Order lunch or grab dinner this week! Come get a boba! THAT will help us. I REALLY appreciate the thought, but please, we will work for it.

Anyone with information on the incident or the burglar is asked to call the Whitesboro Police at 315-736-1944. Tips may also be sent to tips@whitesboropd.org.

