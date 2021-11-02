Thiessen: Biden has been a huge drag on McAuliffe’s ticket

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt was scheduled to deliver the warning in a briefing to the U.N. Security Council but council said his appearance was canceled because of opposition from Russia, a close ally of Serbia and the Bosnian Serbs. Schmidt.said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force, according to excerpts of his prepared briefing carried by Bosnia’s Klix.ba portal.