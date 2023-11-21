Thieves get away with $10K in goods after ramming Greenwood pot store with car

A marijuana store in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood is the latest business to be struck by smash-and-grab burglars.

Seattle Police said they were called to Have a Heart on Northwest 85th Street at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a stolen car positioned perpendicular to the building’s front doors and partially blocking the sidewalk. It had been used to break into the business.

Once inside the building, five to six suspects loaded up about $10,000 worth of merchandise before taking off, according to the store owner.

They were described as light-skinned Black males in their late teens to early 20s who were wearing face masks, and sweatpants and sweatshirts in various colors.

Police said they were seen leaving the scene in two vehicles: A silver sedan and a black sedan.

The owner said the store has been burglarized several times.







