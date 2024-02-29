Thieves beat deli clerk with hammers in Queens robbery

A pair of thieves beat a deli employee with hammers during a wild Queens robbery, police said Wednesday.

The robbers walked into Bread and Butter Deli & Grill in Astoria around 9 p.m. Feb. 14, cops said.

The men, both armed with hammers, began smashing display cases with their weapons.

A 24-year-old employee at the deli confronted the thieves, who attacked and pummeled him with the tools, police said.

The men took off, leaving the injured man in the deli with cuts and bruises all over his head and body.

Medics took the employee to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the robbers in the hopes someone may recognize them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.