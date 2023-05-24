Thieves break into camper truck in Pierce County with woman asleep inside

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to be on the lookout after a truck and camper were stolen Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girlfriend of the truck and camper’s owner was asleep in the back when thieves initially broke into the vehicle. She managed to escape before they drove off with it.

Authorities say that the owner works as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, and that the camper truck acts as his primary home. He is also hoping to recover “two unique bikes” which were in the truck when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on where the vehicle might be can contact Crime Stoppers either by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS, over their app, or on this website.