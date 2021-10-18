Thieves break into four East Hartford stores overnight in failed ATM cash grab

A group of thieves broke into four East Hartford stores overnight in a failed attempt to steal ATM cash, police said Monday.

The four thieves weren’t able to get any money from the machines, most of which had been emptied before the stores closed for the night, they said. All they got is about $100 from the cash registers.

Police said they are looking for the thieves’ getaway car, a gray Hyundai Sonata. They didn’t have a detailed description of the thieves early Monday.

The four thieves worked fast, breaking into the stores within about 20 minutes, Lt. John Dupont said. All of the stores were on Main Street.

The first store hit was at 114 Main St., at the corner of Maple Street, he said. Then they moved on to 530 Main Street, the former Hess station.

Next was a pharmacy at 926 Main. Police didn’t know what was missing from that store as of early Monday because they were not able to reach the owner, Dupont said.

Finally, the thieves struck at 1515 Main St., near Prospect Street, he said.

The thieves used a crowbar to break in, Dupont said.

Anyone with information that may help investigators may call East Hartford police at 860-528-4401 or the crime tip line at 860- 289-9134.

