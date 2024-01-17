Thieves break glass door, steal safe from family-owned restaurant: video
A pair of thieves were captured on video Tuesday breaking into a Sylmar restaurant and stealing a safe. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 17, 2024.
A pair of thieves were captured on video Tuesday breaking into a Sylmar restaurant and stealing a safe. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 17, 2024.
The 2024 Ram ProMaster EV offers the same amount of cargo space as the V6-powered model but less driving range and less payload.
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.
Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third instalment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.
The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
As jury selection gets underway Tuesday in New York in former President Donald Trump’s second civil defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, Judge Lewis Kaplan tells prospective jurors “it has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll.”
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James Dolan repeatedly pressured her into sex while he was on tour with his band in 2013 and 2014.
Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.
Flying with a child under 2 on their lap can save parents money — but the FAA doesn't recommend it.
Use it for storing meds, holding your cosmetics or even as a spice rack.
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.
Best Android screen machine? Best iPad? Find the perfect gadget for your specific needs.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.