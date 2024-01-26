Thieves break into nearly 40 cars across 3 Gwinnett County school campuses, police say

School campuses became targets for thieves who broke into nearly 40 cars belonging to Gwinnett County school teachers and staff.

On Tuesday, 37 cars were broken into across three school campuses during school hours, according to police.

Victims reported purses, credit cards, and electronics stolen with windows smashed as well.

“We have increased our patrols around our schools for greater visibility,” said Gwinnett County Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard.

The crime spree started at around 12:30 p.m. and involved Archer High School, Brookwood Elementary, and Trip Elementary.

Investigators have video of the suspects in the act but they aren’t releasing it for now.

They say the people responsible are in their late teens or early 20s.

“We do not believe they were students,” said Lockard.

The message to teachers, staff, and parents is that even schools can become hot spots for criminals.

“We want people to be vigilant and protect their items,” the chief said.

