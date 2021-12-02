Thieves break into six cars in Erie

Dec. 2—It's always a good idea to double-check to make sure your car is locked, especially if you're going to be parking in Erie anytime soon.

At least that's what Erie Police Department spokesperson Amber Luttrell said following a crime spree in the Vista Ridge neighborhood — east of Vista Parkway and north of E. Baseline Road — over a three-day span.

Between Friday and Sunday over Thanksgiving weekend, six cars were broken into with one of them stolen. Five of the cars were unlocked, while the last car was stolen using spare keys that were found inside one of the vehicles.

Several other items were reported stolen from the vehicles, including license plates, vehicle registrations, an expired drivers license, purses, backpacks, iPhones, clothing, hiking gear and sunglasses, according to a press release.

Vehicle theft in Boulder County has been on the rise in the past couple of months, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, it was reported that vehicle thievery had increased 13% from the beginning of the year.

In addition to making sure your car is locked, Luttrell has some helpful tips to help protect your vehicle from getting broken into.

"Never leave valuables (purses, wallets, cellphones, money, etc.) in plain view in your vehicle. If you must have them in the vehicle at any point, be sure to take them with you when you exit," she said. "It is also especially important to remove vehicle registrations, garage door remotes or spare keys to other vehicles where other crimes could be committed."

And, lastly, be on the lookout for theft happening around you, Luttrell said.

"If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, don't hesitate to call Boulder County Dispatch at 303-441-4444," Luttrell said

Anyone with additional information or video footage pertaining to the vehicle theft is asked to call Boulder County Dispatch.