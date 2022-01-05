Thieves break into SLO thrift store, steal pocket knives and vintage playing cards

About $500 worth of items were stolen from Mission Thrift Store in San Luis Obispo in a break-in Tuesday morning.

Thieves also smashed a window, costing about $200 to repair, according to a release from Old Mission School, the K-8 Catholic school that oversees the store.

The cash register was broken, into but there was no money inside. Pockets knives, art supplies and vintage playing cards were among the stolen items.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the matter and checking security cameras at neighboring businesses, according to the statement.

The store was still able to operate using a cash register someone recently donated, store manager Michelle Orradre said in the release.

“It shakes our sense of security to see our store broken into,” she said. “We are hopeful this was a one-time incident.”

Sales from the thrift store contribute to about 10% of Old Mission School’s budget, generating over $250,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.