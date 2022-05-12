Thieves break into South End eye care business to steal high-end frames

A burglar broke into an eyecare business Wednesday morning in South End and it was caught on surveillance video.

The thief used a hammer to smash the front glass of Spectrum Eye Care on South Boulevard at Remount Road.

The owner said thieves also broke into his business three times last week to steal high-end frames worth about $18,000.

“(It) makes you a little angry, violated, a little frustrated that these guys can’t be found,” said optometrist David Wichnoski.

No arrests have been made.

