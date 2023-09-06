Thieves call rideshare after ransacking Macy's store
Four thieves who ransacked a Macy’s store in Brea were arrested after calling a rideshare driver to pick them up during a wild pursuit on Tuesday. At around 12 p.m., the thieves were seen grabbing merchandise from the Macy's department store at the Brea Mall. One suspect had prompted suspicion from police earlier in the day and backup was called, unbeknownst to the thieves. As the suspects exited the store to a getaway vehicle, patrol cars had already been waiting outside. The suspects sped away from the parking lot, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. KTLA's Chip Yost reports on Septmeber 5, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/thieves-call-rideshare-vehicle-after-ransacking-macys-in-orange-county/