Thieves take cash registers, goods from Glastonbury pharmacy

Jul. 27—GLASTONBURY — Four people stole two cash registers and a basket of merchandise from the Walgreens pharmacy in the Highland Park Market shopping plaza on Manchester Road on Sunday evening, according to Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman.

He explained that the incident, which was reported at 9:54 p.m., is classified as a theft rather than a robbery because no weapons were displayed, no threats made, and the items weren't taken by force.

Davis said the thieves — two males and two females — fled in a black Chevrolet Suburban.

The amount of merchandise stolen in the incident is undetermined, he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Laura Caruso at 860-633-8301. It would be helpful to refer to the Police Department's case number, which is 21-13159.

