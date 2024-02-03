Thieves continue to steal tires across the DMV

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Wheel bandits strike again!

Thieves are taking all four tires and leaving the car on crates right in front of people’s homes and selling them online and tow truck drivers say it’s only getting worse.

“They’re quick, they’re in and out in less than a minute,” said Beebo Aburish.

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent leaving after call to step down

Aburish a town truck driver for A-One Towing in the DMV. He said he has already seen more than 10 different incidents so far this year where tires were stolen off cars across the DMV which has been a problem since the pandemic.

“You would think maybe one, once a month would be okay, but three or four a week,” said Aburish. “All the tires are on Facebook marketplace and on Craigslist. So you can find them pretty easy. So I’m just surprised that they haven’t been caught by now.”

Just this week, wheel bandits stole all four tires from two vehicles at a New Carrollton apartment complex. Aburish says they’re using a variety of wheel lock kits from the dealership to remove the wheel locks and steal the tires.

Since the pandemic, Aburish has been making viral social media videos to show what’s happening, and how he’s able to put temporary wheels on the cars in order to tow them to service centers.

“It’s good to keep the public aware that this is still a thing and that they should be prepared. In case this does happen to them,” he said.

Maryland ‘Meals on Wheels’ in need of delivery drivers

So what can someone do to stay prepared?

“So I’ve been trying to recommend a different aftermarket wheel lock so that people can get something different that the thieves might not be ready for and will keep them deterrent. Also a motion sensor, a tilt sensor so that the alarm will go off once the vehicle is jacked up even a little bit off the ground,” he said.

He’s hoping law enforcement can step up and do something.

“I’m just disappointed that there’s no effort into being [done] to stop it,” Aburish said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.